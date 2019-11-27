WITCC hosted food drive for Comet Cupboard pantry

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Students and staff came together at Western Iowa Tech Community College (WITCC) Tuesday to help those who suffer from food insecurities.

WITCC hosted a food drive for their pantry called Comet Cupboard.

The pantry allows students to come and pick up food, as often as they need, and all they have to do is show their student ID.

“Well, first of all, we want to build community within our college. Bring our staff and faculty together and celebrate what we do here. But secondly, we know that college students nationwide deal with a lot of food insecurity issues and we know we can’t educate the mind if the stomach is hungry,” said Juline Albert, Vice President of Learning, WITCC.

The Comet Cupboard is open Tuesdays from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. and Thursdays from 9 a.m. until 11 a.m.

