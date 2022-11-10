SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Veteran’s Day is expected to be cold this year.

Western Iowa Tech Community College celebrated the holiday a day early. WITCC Director of Military and Veterans Service, Alejandra Flores said the event allows everyone to thank those who served in protecting our country.

“A lot of people dedicate their entire lives to the military, to making sure that our country is well protected and that we have the ability to have freedom and we’re able to really live a peaceful life,” Flores said.

The event included a presentation of the colors by the Color Guard from the 185th Air Refueling Wing from Sioux City.