SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Each year, Construction Program students from Western Iowa Tech Community College (WITCC) band together to construct a house for Siouxlanders, gaining experience for future jobs. Not only are students learning important skills, but also experiencing the rising costs of building materials.

Nearly three years after the COVID-19 pandemic swept the globe and caused major supply chain disruptions, the home construction industry is still seeing costs rise.

For the last 23 years, Project Home has helped students in WITCC’s Carpentry Program.

“My students through the course a school year build a house. Serves as a hands-on model of exercising all the skills and learning the skills that are necessary to build a house,” Bob Wilcke, Carpentry Instructor with WITCC.

In recent years, however, the program has run into hurdles.

“Last year we were talking months for delivery on some of our products such as garage doors, windows perhaps, cabinets, I know windows at one time were up around 14 to 16 weeks delivery time,” said Wilcke.

It’s just one of many problems shared by the home construction industry.

“Prices have gone up quite a bit,” said Pat Redmond, manager of Lechner Lumber.

Redmond said in 2020, he recalled seeing fewer people buying materials to build homes.

“We got a lot of people doing upgrades to their house. Not necessarily new builds, but remodels and stuff,” said Redmond.

According to the U.S Census Bureau, new home constructions increased 16% in 2021 from 2020. While new home constructions have leveled off, prices have not.

“2,000 square foot house, you’re lookin at $250,000 to $350,000 depending on the finishes and stuff. Year and a half ago, and the cost of a 2,000 square foot home increased by about $50,000,” said Redmond.

Despite ongoing issues with supply and costs, Wilcke said Project Home was ready for the continued challenges.

“We were better prepared, so things were ordered earlier last summer already. And so we should be in really good shape,” said Wilcke.

Wilcke said the project for the year will be completed on time.