SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Western Iowa Tech Community College held a ceremony to celebrate Veterans Monday.

It started with a welcome address from the school’s president, a presentation of colors from the 185th Air Refueling Wing. and the national anthem.

Events continued throughout the day on campus, including a display of military humvees and recruitment booths set up for each branch of the military.

WIT currently has 84 military students enrolled.