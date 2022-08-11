SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Briar Cliff University and Western Iowa Tech Community College (WITCC) will work together to help students further their education.

The two institutes have signed a transfer agreement Thursday afternoon which will let students from certain programs to transfer from WITCC to Briar Cliff after two years and continue their education.

Business Program Chair at Briar Cliff Mark Rossi said with General Education out of the way, students can focus on business realted classes.

“And when their students come here, they’re ready to engage and not just 100 level or 200 level courses, but 300 and 400 level courses,” said Rossi.

Officals from WITCC and Briar Cliff said their excited to continue working together towards the future of the students.