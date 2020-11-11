WITCC, Briar Cliff sign transfer agreement

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – The path to a bachelor’s degree for some Western Iowa Tech students is becoming easier.

Western Iowa Tech Community College (WITCC) and Briar Cliff University (BCU) signed a new articulation agreement Wednesday afternoon. Students with an Associate of Arts through WITCC can easily transfer their credit towards a Bachelor of Arts in Elementary Education at BCU.

“This program, in particular, is just so important and critical right now. Particularly in the light of COVID to provide an opportunity for our area students to come from the community college in a seamless pathway to come to Briar Cliff and finish their degree so they become licensed certified teacher,” said Briar Cliff President Rachelle Kartens.

School officials said the agreement help provide essential educators to area communities.