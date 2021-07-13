WITCC, Briar Cliff reach articulation agreement for Criminal Justice programs

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Life is getting easier for transfer students in Siouxland.

Western Iowa Tech and Briar Cliff entered into an articulation agreement for their criminal justice programs.

Students from Western Iowa Tech can now easily and seamlessly transfer to Briar Cliff after completing WIT’s Criminal Justice program.

Teachers spearheading the agreement how much this agreement means for Siouxland.

“Offer so many different ways to complete a degree these days, and we’re just here to help students their career potential and their dreams,” said Dr. Wendy Brame, of Briar Cliff University.

WIT has articulation agreements for various majors with other area colleges, such as Wayne State and Northwestern, as well as Briar Cliff and Buena Vista University.