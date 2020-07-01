WITCC announces reopening campus for college business, will hold face-to-face classes this fall

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Western Iowa Tech Community College (WITCC) has announced that it will reopen its campus for face-to-face appointments for students and those who are conducting college business.

Officials said since closing the college to the public in March, most of the students have been available remotely and will continue to be available remotely via Zoom or phone.

WITCC will also be welcoming students back to campus this fall for both online and flex courses.

The flex courses will combine face-to-face, online, and Zoom learning. The instructors will deliver as much content as possible in the traditional classroom setting.

“We are aware of the tremendous responsibility we have to our students and employees to maintain the health and safety of our campus community,” says Dr. Terry Murrell, President of WITCC. “Our team has been working over the past few months to create a plan that follows guidelines established by public health officials and provides our students with a great educational experience.”

The college has put the following safety measures into place for the Fall 2020 semester that starts on August 24.

For the safety of all, face coverings are required while in WITCC buildings.

Students and employees are asked to adhere to physical distancing practices in classrooms and meeting areas.

The college has reduced the amount of furniture and spread out chairs, tables, and seating to assist students and staff in maintaining the six-foot distance.

Janitorial staff are increasing the frequency of sanitizing classrooms, counters, equipment, work spaces, and furniture.

Campus events and activities are limited to college business only.

WITCC’s fall semester begins on August 24 for online classes and August 25 for flex courses. The academic calendar includes fall break, Thanksgiving break, and the semester ending on December 22.

The fall registration is now open. For more information about enrolling in classes and a list of available services can be found by clicking here.

The WITCC campus services are available Monday through Thursday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. The campus will be closed on Fridays through the month of July.

