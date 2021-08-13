WITCC announces new apprenticeship program for Smithfield Foods employees

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Western Iowa Technical Community College is partnering up with Smithfield Foods to teach skills they’ll use in future careers

15 Smithfield Foods employees signed their certificates to join the program. They’ll learn engineering and mechanical training skills in this four-year apprenticeship as they work toward a technical associate degree from WITCC. Program manager Clarence Scott Jr. said it was an easy decision to pick WITCC.

“We went to another school out in this area and then we came here and it was a no-brainer,” Scott Jr. said. “We looked at their facility. We looked at the things they were doing. We looked at their processes. We saw what they have to offer and we felt like this was probably going to be the best place in our state.”

Student Brandon Stodden said he’s interested in learning welding, robotics and electrical work.

“All of those are awesome trades and skills to have,” Stodden said. “Clarence was saying earlier you can go anywhere with that stuff, so I’m just excited.”

The students will learn in the WITCC labs during the program and they’ll receive free tuition and salary.