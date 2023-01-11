SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Western Iowa Tech Community College has received a $2.2 million grant from the Department of Education to improve student retention and transfer rates and create a culture of equity.

According to a release from Western Iowa Tech Community College (WITCC), the five-year grant will be divided into two phases.

The first phase will allow the college to hire additional staff that will focus on increasing the completion and transfer rates among Arts and Sciences students working towards their bachelor’s degree. Additionally, the grant will be used to evaluate experiential learning approaches where students can gain skills in real-world styles of learning, according to the release.

The college will also be creating mentorship programs, professional development opportunities, and scholarships for minority students. The release noted that these efforts are intended to improve transferring students to 4-year-schools among minority students.

The second phase of the grant will be focused on fostering a culture of equity through funding a center for diversity enrichment within WITCC. In partnership with the college’s Department of Inclusion, the initiative will make college-wide professional development and training for employees.

For additional information click here.