SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) - Binyam Ware is a pharmacy tech student at Western Iowa Tech and a senior at Bishop Heelan High School. He enrolled in the WIT class as a way to explore potential careers.

"The biggest question I get as a high school student is 'what are you going to do with your life? What's going to be your career?'" Ware said. "And I looked at pharmacy as one of my options."

The Pharmacy program is one of four innovative programs offered to high school and college students by WIT. The others are Nursing, Robotics, and Video Media Production. The state-of-the-art technologies used in these programs are helping students get ready for the future.

Economic development experts from Sioux City and representatives of the Association for Career and Technical Education (ACTE) visited WIT to see how the college is preparing students for the ever-evolving job market.

"Healthcare, technology, robotics, really are the future," said the Head of Sioux City Economic Development, Marty Doughtery. "Those are the places where kids are going to find work and find careers."

"The main goals of these sorts of programs is to make sure that students can lead right into an industry and be successful in those careers," said Jarrod Nagurka of the ACTE. "Making sure they have the type of equipment and technology that they'll be using in a professional setting is really important."

As for Ware, he's not sure if he wants to go into the pharmacy field, but the coursework at WIT prepared him for his upcoming semester at Creighton University.

"Instead of going out there and doing it in the college scene, I was able to do it as a high school senior and I was able to learn more about me," he said.

With these programs in place, WIT plans to continue to train the workforce of the future.