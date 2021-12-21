SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — A group of WIT students made a donation to Sunrise Community Center for the holidays.

The Police Science Club at WIT worked to sell t-shirts to raise enough funds for a brand new TV donated to the Sunrise Community Center’s memory care unit.

One of those students says community service like this is essential when serving as a police officer.

“We gave our over 200 articles of clothing to Mary’s Choice and the warming shelter as well, so that’s just one of the few things. Just reaching out and making good connections with your community is very important,”

The TV will be installed in the memory care’s living room where Sunrise caregivers say the old TV was too small for residents to see.