SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — As people celebrate Earth Day around the globe, some Siouxland students are pitching in to show the planet some love.

Western Iowa Tech students picked up trash along Gordon Drive Thursday afternoon.

More than a dozen students volunteered for the clean-up.

One student told KCAU 9 why he was so eager to help with the clean-up.

“Well, at least I drive here every single day and I see Gordon Drive, I see the trash and it’s very almost depressing to see all the trash and to help be able to clean it up is very inspirational,” said sophomore Logan Bishop.

Organizers said in addition to the event helping the community, it also helps students add to their resumes.