SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Some students were taking advantage of the nice weather to help clean up Sioux City.

Police Science students are learning to help their community before they begin their careers in law enforcement.

As the seasons change, it can seem like litter piles up in heavily trafficked areas, such as the Lake Port Commons, where the students from Western Iowa Tech spent time picking up trash.

“Well it just creates a good environment, it’s inviting people when they stop through or when they’re just out and about it helps having a good environment. It encourages people to come and have a good feel for the whole town,” Atley Nelson said.

Nelson pitched this idea to his professor, who got permission from the city to clean up trash around the Lake Port Commons area.