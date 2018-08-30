WIT offers program unlike any other in U.S. Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. A student works on a French horn in the instrument repair course at WIT [ + - ] Video

SIOUX CITY, Iowa - From flutes, to saxophones, and all band instruments in between, a small group of students at Western Iowa Tech Community College are part of a rare breed. They're learning to repair band instruments.

"They start primarily with student rental type instruments the first year," said program instructor Mark Schmedinghoff. "Flute, clarinet, saxophone, trumpet, trombone. And then we keep working with those because technicians see a lot of that, and then we expand in the second year."

The program is one of only three instrument repair programs in the country. And the only two-year program of it's kind in North America. Because it's so unique, students from all over the country come to Sioux City to be a part of it.

"We have students from all over. Nationwide," Schmedinghoff said. "International as well. I've had students from Australia and Taiwan over my nine years here."

The class gives students hands on experience from the get-go, teaching them how to use various tools to correct imperfections in an instrument. Students say it's hard work, but they love it.

"There was finally a spot where I could take what I've been doing with my hands for my past childhood years and combine it with something that's a little more advanced and something that I like to do," said Benen Canope, a second-year student in the course.

Schmedinghoff say there's a high demand for instrument repair technicians in the United States. So, if a student is willing to go where the work is, they can enjoy a long, fulfilling career.

"I'm glad that this is a program that does exist and it's sort of a lesser known field but I think it's also really important," said second-year student Lindsey Rubin.

The class is extremely popular at WIT, with a waiting list that extends two years, but for those who wait, the rewards could be worth it.