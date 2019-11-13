WIT hosting informative event on apprenticeships

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – As part of National Apprenticeship Week, Western Iowa Tech Community College (WITCC) will be hosting an informative apprenticeship event Wednesday night.

According to the release, the event is for high school students, parents, faculty and administrators who want to learn more apprenticeships as a post-secondary school option. Apprenticeship communities will be there to tell their stories and what career advantages there are when doing an apprenticeship.

Jim Bergenske, the apprenticeship coordinator at WITCC, said there are a lot of benefits for people who take on apprenticeship programs.

“Essentially, apprentices earn wages at the same time they are honing their skills in order to become a successful journeyman. Apprentices do not acquire any debt for their education, as the individual’s employer pays for the cost of the training,” Bergenske explained. “In addition, once the individual has completed a registered apprenticeship program, they will receive a completion certificate that will be nationally recognized throughout the United States. Finally, most apprenticeship programs allow a graduate from a registered apprenticeship program to earn a number of credit hours towards the completion of a college degree.”

Apprenticeship training programs use both on-the-job and classroom training and workers are able to demonstrate what they learned in the classroom in the working environment, according to the release.

The event takes place on Wednesday from 6 to 8 p.m. in room L148. The release stated to park in Parking Lot 3 and to use Entrance 11.