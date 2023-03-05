SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) –The future farmers of Northwest Iowa assembled for a bit of friendly competition on Saturday at Western Iowa Tech.

Over 40 area FFA Clubs gathered to compete against each other for top bragging honors on Saturday.

They competed in 20 categories including agriculture information, welding, and parliamentary procedure.

“Because FFA is not just about farming,” said Northwest District Advisor Randi Koehler, “It’s all about the leadership skills, helping prepare our students to be the next generation to be able to inspire people to be more aware of Ag as well as advocating for it. ”

The competition brought in around 700 students and guests. Those making the best showing at the competition may also make it to the state competition in Ames in April.