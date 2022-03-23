SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Solving Iowa’s workforce issues starts at the bottom, that’s why Western Iowa Tech held its annual career day.

The goal of the career day is to get the next generation interested in potential jobs through education.

Wednesday, more than 300 students from area schools were invited to learn about all the different programs the college offers for students to get a jump start on their future.

“They get into that field, they know there’s new construction, there’s all kinds of different jobs that they need within that so we’re here to really expand their career mind and to really get them thinking about what they can do differently with those,” said Christina Brandon.

Students go to tour a variety of programs including media production, robotics, and nursing.