WISNER, Neb. (KCAU) — The City of Wisner has announced Friday elevated levels of nitrate in the public water supply and asks residents not to boil water.

According to a release from the City of Wisner, the water supply has exceeded standards of nitrate which are set at 10 milligrams per liter. Wisner’s water supply measured an average concentration of 11 milligrams per liter in two samples that were collected from the system on March 22 and March 31.

The release indicated that boiling the water does not reduce nitrate levels and will instead make the levels more concentrated because the nitrates remain behind when the water evaporates. Freezing or letting the water stand also does not reduce nitrate levels.

Residents are to avoid allowing infants, pregnant women, or nursing mothers to drink the water. The release specified that infants younger than the age of six months who drink water with excess nitrate may have symptoms of “blue baby syndrome,” and show signs of shortness of breath with a blue tint to their lips and skin from lack of oxygen. If symptoms of blue baby syndrome develop, residents are advised to seek medical attention immediately.

Water, juice, and formula should not be prepared with tap water. The release indicated that bottled water or water filtered to remove nitrate should be used for infants until the nitrate levels have been tested and the results show the maximum contaminant level is no longer exceeded. The city will notify residents when that happens.

Adults and children older than six months can drink tap water because they are able to process nitrates the way infants cannot. Residents with specific health concerns should consult their doctor, according to the release.

The city has taken corrective actions and everyone that needs bottled water must register by May 2. To register, call 402-529-6616.

The water nitrate levels are expected to be resolved by June 30.

Nitrate in drinking water can vary throughout the year and can come from natural, industrial, or agricultural sources.