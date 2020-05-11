Wisconsin man arrested in Le Mars for enticing minor

LE MARS, Iowa (KCAU) – A Wisconsin man was arrested for enticing a minor after being pulled over for an equipment violation Monday morning.

The Le Mars Police Department arrested Sean Williams, 24, of Edgerton, Wisconsin, with the following charges:

Enticement of a minor, a Class D Felony

Dissemination of obscene materials to a minor, aggravated misdemeanor

No driver’s license

No insurance

According to the police department, on Monday at 11 a.m., they stopped Williams for an equipment violation.

Officials said he was questioned about the presence of a minor in the vehicle.

Authorities determined that Williams had enticed the minor to meet him after they conversed on social media.

The Le Mars Police Department said the case is still under investigation.

They were assisted by the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation.