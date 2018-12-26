Wintry weather moves in

The strong low pressure system we have been talking about for almost a week now is beginning to move through.

This is expected to bring a wide range of mixed precipitation to the Siouxland area.

Sioux City is looking to receive some light mixed precipitation this morning before temperatures warm well above the freezing mark. This will end up keeping the precipitation locally as rain through the rest of today, and tonight.

Temperatures will fall tomorrow and we will eventually cool enough to see the rain switching back to snow Thursday evening. By the time we switch to snow, we will be expecting a good deal of the storm to have already tapered off, although Sioux City could end with about an inch or so of snow.

Off to the west, we have winter weather advisories and winter storm warnings in effect. Parts of extreme western Siouxland could pick up around 4-9 inches of snow, but the closer we travel to Sioux City, the less snow is expected.

After the rain and snow moves out Friday morning, we are expecting to have a few chilly days before we heat right back up on Sunday. We could see temperatures returning back into the mid 30’s even.

After this massive low pressure system, there seem to not be any significant rain or snow chances in the forecast, but we will keep you updated with all of the latest right here on KCAU 9.

Austin Kopnitsky – Morning Meteorologist, KCAU 9 News