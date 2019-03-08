Wintry mix heading our way

MARCH 8, 2019 - We ended up getting 2.3 inches of snow right here in Sioux City yesterday.

A lot of areas ended up sticking right within that 2-4 inch range that we were expecting. Today we will remain under generally cloudy skies, but we will also be warming temperatures up with a light breeze from the southeast at around 5-10mph. This is going to jump temperatures up to 33 degrees by this afternoon, and it will actually feel quite nice outside today.

Tonight, we are expecting the next storm to begin moving through. This has been an interesting storm to follow, and we are heating things up tomorrow too, so there is going to be numerous types of precipitation that could fall around the Siouxland area. We are expecting rain, sleet, freezing rain, and snow for some areas. The rain will fall generally in southern Siouxland with slightly warmer temperatures out there. Northern Siouxland is where we are expecting most of the snow. About 2-4 inches could fall in our northern communities, with some extreme northern communities seeing up to around 5 inches or so.

Right here in Sioux City, a slushy mess of around 1-2 inches could be possible, but some of our latest models are even leaning towards just a dusting or so in our area. Still with freezing rain possible, this could cause some messy scenarios on the roadways. Plenty of sunshine returns here for Sunday and Monday, and temperatures will remain in the lower 30's.

This is still below our average high temperature, but we are inching closer and closer every day. Temperatures look to shoot up next Tuesday and Wednesday, but that is also when we are expecting our next chance of rain and snow. With temps looking to reach the upper 30's and low 40's, that is looking like a lot of rain with a touch of snow on top, but that could change over the next few days, so make sure you stay tuned right here for all of the latest updates.

