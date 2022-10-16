WINTERSET, Iowa (KCAU) — One family in Winterset Iowa had the idea to start a pumpkin ranch thirteen years ago. Now, in a few weeks, it will come to an end.

The Hansaker family moved to Madison County where the ranch got its start. Thirty people working at the ranch see 25 to 30 thousand people visit the ranch each year. The decision to close is based around their family, according to the Hansakers.

“It takes a lot of time, it’s enjoyable but it takes a lot of time,” said Pumpkin Rnach Owner Jennifer Hansaker, “We just come to the point with our kids where we understand the years of them left at home are so, so short so just wanna be able to spend more time with your family.”

The pumpkin ranch will operate until October 30, and there will be an auction on November 5 to sell some of the things that they used to operate the farm.