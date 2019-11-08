Prepare your vehicle for winter weather

While Wednesday brought the first significant snowfall of the year it's just the start of winter weather on Siouxland's roadways. But don't worry, there's still time to prepare.

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) –While the sun is shining in Siouxland on Thursday, Wednesday night’s evening commute was a different story.

Authorities responded to roughly two dozen crashes on Sioux City’s icy roadways.

While Wednesday brought the first significant snowfall of the year, it’s just the start of winter weather on Siouxland’s roadways. But don’t worry, there’s still time to prepare.

“We know it’s been coming, but it just seems like it’s been sputtering,” said Siouxland resident Sue Owens.

Iowa State Trooper John Farley said that Wednesday was a preview of what winter weather driving season will be like. He also is asking Iowans to refresh their winter driving skills.

“Don’t overestimate our abilities. It does take some time to get those winter driving habits back under. That first time that you come up to that intersection and your ABS breaks kick in and you realize, ‘Shoot I should have started breaking back a little further,'” Farley said.

Remember when the sun goes down, the icy roads can become even more dangerous.

“You can’t see the ice when it’s dark, and so you don’t know it’s there so that’s kinda dangerous. So, I was very thankful that I was able to get home before dark,” said Owens.

Sue Owens is one of many Siouxlanders now working to make sure her vehicle is ready for winter.

“I just thought I’ll just go and they are always good about doing it for me cause I get my tires here. Which is really nice so it’s nice not to have to worry about it,” said Owen.

“Stop at the tire store and have somebody check the tire tread depth that you got. Make sure your air pressure is good. Make sure your tread depth is good, and make sure you’re ready for the season we are headed for,” said Craig McReynolds, with Tires Tires Tires.

Even if your vehicle is in good working condition, one simple tip is essential.

“Slow down,” said McReynolds.

While you definitely want to stay off your phone and focus on the road while driving. It’s also important to make sure your phone is fully charged when you take off on winter trips so you can call for help right away if something goes wrong.