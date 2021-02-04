Winter Weather: Towing not recommended in some Siouxland counties

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Transportation officials are recommending no towing in some Siouxland counties due to the weather.
The Iowa Department of Transportation announced Thursday morning that towing is not recommended in Woodbury, Monona, and Harrison counties.
Roads are covered in all three states as snow blows. The National Weather Service has issued a winter weather advisory for a majority of the area and a blizzard warning for portions of eastern Siouxland. The winter weather advisory will remain in effect until 9 a.m. today, while the blizzard warning will remain in effect until 6 a.m. Friday morning.
