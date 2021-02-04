Winter Weather: Towing not recommended in some Siouxland counties

Good morning Siouxland!

We have seen snow and blowing snow in the area since around midnight. Road conditions are slowly getting worse as snow moves across the area with roads ranging from clear conditions to completely covered.

We’re looking at more blowing snow today, arctic air moving in, and more snow chances coming our way.

We still have a winter weather advisory in effect until 9 a.m. today with the blizzard warning in eastern Siouxland remaining in effect until 6 a.m. tomorrow morning.

Satellite and radar imagery shows that we have seen snow move into the area around midnight, with it continuing to move east through the area.

Winds are strong from the northwest coming in between 15 and 30 mph. Due to these strong winds and the snow coming down, we are seeing reduced visibility in the area with visibility ranging from 6 miles in eastern Siouxland down to under a mile in the central Siouxland area.

Make sure you have a jacket today because it is going to be blustery all day. Temperatures this morning are ranging in the mid 20s to the low 30s. And due to the strong winds, we are seeing wind chill values in single digits to the low 20s.

We will see temperatures rise to a high of 26 by this afternoon with blowing snow likely despite snow moving out through the early afternoon hours as winds stay strong today into tonight.

For more winter weather updates be sure to tune into KCAU 9 News this morning between 5 and 7.