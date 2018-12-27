Winter weather through Friday, sunny weekend

The winter weather took a break in the afternoon yesterday, but it is making a return today. In fact, we are expecting most of the snow accumulation to occur today.

This morning we are generally seeing rain around the Siouxland area, but that is expected to shift throughout the day.

Temperatures are expected to slowly cool throughout the afternoon as the cold snap with the storm moves through. This will happen from west to east today.

Because of this, most of the heavy snowfall amounts will be limited to western and northwestern Siouxland.

Western Siouxland can still expect an additional 4-9 inches or so in the Winter Storm Warned areas.

Sioux City will see rain sticking around until around midday, when temperatures to cool enough to switch over to snow. Since most of the moisture will have already moved through at this point, snow totals will be limited in the metro area.

Only around an inch of wet, slushy snow can be expected in Sioux City, and even less down to the southeast.

After the storm moves out, sunshine comes back strong for the weekend. Warmer temperatures also make their way back into Siouxland on Sunday with mid to upper 30’s expected.

New Years Eve could see a clipper move through, which will drop temperatures, but more importantly, that also brings the chance to see a few quick snow showers move through.

Other than that, temperatures bounce around the average, and we have a few nice days mixed in.

Austin Kopnitsky – Morning Meteorologist, KCAU 9 News