SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU)– Whether you’re hopping in your vehicle to drive to work or heading home after your shift, professionals recommend driving safely to avoid getting into any accidents.

“My phone’s been really busy,” said John Clency, with Mac’s Auto Repair. “It just turns into mayhem, because people realize there’s a problem with their car and need to get it repaired.”

The first thing mechanics recommend people do the morning after heavy snow is to clean off your car and let it warm up.

“If you don’t have a remote start, it’s a good idea to get out there a few minutes early, get your car started,” Clency said. “Do not touch the gas, no reason to.”

With roughly 11 inches of snow on the ground in Sioux City, many residents found their vehicles getting stuck.

“Just ease back and forth, first drive then reverse, without giving any gas,” Clency said. “Slowly try to work your way in and out of whatever you’re stuck in. If that doesn’t work, you’re going to have to get a tow truck.”

While driving down the street, mechanics recommend going under the speed limit, as a trip to the shop can cost $50 to $100 before fixing the problem.

“If you’re slipping and sliding and you hit a curb, or a pot hole, or something like that, damage can occur,” Clency said. “It can either make your car drive really funny, out of line for sure, it could cause drive axle problems,”

Clency said it can take days to get a vehicle in for repairs after a snow storm, so people will either have to go to a different mechanic or wait a few days.