Winter weather affects homeless Siouxlanders

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Winter weather is here as nighttime temperatures drop to single digits and snow begins to covers the ground. However, for some people, finding a place to come in out of the cold is a challenge.

Jo Hansen, a resident at The Gospel Mission said, the winter can be extremely harsh on people who are struggling to find shelter.

“I’ve been in places where I’ve almost froze to death, I’ve been scared to sleep,” Hansen said. “I’ve been there.”

It’s a concerning reality for a lot of people.

The director of The Gospel Mission, Paul Mahaffie, said he see’s many freezing, looking for a warm place or piece of clothing.

“Truly, there are a lot of people without coats, which is amazing.” said Mahaffie.

On top of that, COVID-19 has forced many shelters to add restrictions, ultimately lowering the number of people they can help.

“Usually, this time of year we have 144 people and this year, I think we’re right around 55 to 60,” Mahaffie said. “So our numbers our down, which concerns me.”

That means there are more people who will be left out in the cold.

With prolonged exposure, hypothermia can set-in at temperatures as high as high as 50 degrees. First, your heart rate starts to slow and confusion and fatigue set in. Soon after that, your organs shut down.

Maris Girard, a resident at the warming shelter, said if it weren’t for the shelter he currently lived in, he isn’t sure what he would do.

“I have the warming shelter to stay at, I’ve basically lived here off and on for seven years, it’s a very good place for people that are homeless. I would ask that other people or businesses maybe step up to the plate to donate whatever they can to help,” Girard said.

“You see somebody out there, ask them if they’re thirsty or if they’re hungry, you know, look out for people that are in need,” Hansen said. “Don’t close your doors just because of COVID. You know, just help those in need.”