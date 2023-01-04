SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — People remember the bitter weather throughout Siouxland during December and those chilly conditions impacted a local nonprofit.

The Salvation Army of Siouxland held their Red Kettle Campaign during December. Volunteers rang bells as Siouxlanders donated to the cause. The 90-day campaign fell short of its fundraising goals, but Captain Zachary Zumwalt said the organization did not want to jeopardize the safety of its volunteers.

“Anywhere between $3,000-$5,000 is what we raise on a day in the red kettles and so each day when the weather, what was it, -45°F, we could not risk putting our bellringers out,” said Capt. Zumwalt.

Capt. Zumwalt said the Salvation Army hoped to raise $130,000 but finished with only $100,000.