Winter Storm Warnings in Siouxland

WINTER STORM WARNINGS have been issued for most of Siouxland this morning.

The winter storm warnings are issued for most our our northeast Nebraska communities, as well as most of our northwest Iowa communities. The shaded areas in the picture above show areas that could see around 5-9 inches of snow.

Thankfully, winds are not expected to play a huge role in this upcoming storm, but snow falling at heavy rates at times, will cause many widespread issues to the roadways again.

Expect worsening road conditions as the snow picks up shortly after the sun sets tonight. It will continue falling throughout the nighttime hours, and this is when we could see the heaviest bands of snow move through.

The snow will taper off by tomorrow morning around noon, but expect roads to have quite a bit of snow on them for much of Wednesday.

We will clear out for Thursday however, with sunshine returning to Siouxland briefly.

Temperatures will try to warm up to the upper 20’s and low 30’s for Thursday. With temperatures remaining in the low 30’s for the next system moving through this Friday and Saturday, that could have a big impact on how much snow we end up recieving. Some models are showing light snow, switching to rain, and back to snow, while others keep snow falling throughout the storm.

This is causing a very wide variety of potential snowfall amounts. Because of this, we will have more details of this storm coming later on in the week.

Overall we need to brace ourselves for two potentially significant storms this week.

Austin Kopnitsky – Morning Meteorologist, KCAU 9 News