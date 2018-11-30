Winter Storm Set to Impact Much of Siouxland

A large winter storm will impact Siouxland beginning late Friday night lasting through Sunday afternoon with the expectation for steady rain changing over to heavy wet snow.



Winter Storm Warnings are issued for much of northeast Nebraska, all of our KCAU 9 counties in southeast South Dakota, and points north of Highway 20 in northwest Iowa. Wayne, Norfolk, O’Neill, Yankton, Sioux Falls, Okoboji, and Spencer are just a sampling of the many communities contained inside the Warning. Within this area, 6 inches of snow will be common with greater totals ranging toward 12 inches. The most significant amounts are favored to happen west of Highway 81 along the Nebraska and South Dakota state line where over a foot of snow may be measured.



A Winter Weather Advisory is out for Woodbury county including Sioux City. Burt, Cuming, and Thurston counties as well as our western Iowa counties along & south of Highway 20 are also designated under the Advisory. Within this area, 3 to 6 inch snow totals are expected to occur.



Sioux City is on the very edge of the more significant snow totals because of a tight temperature gradient. Forecast models are favoring a big cut-off with 2 to 3 inches of slush in Morningside while Elk Point gets 5 inches…the temperature hovering near the freezing mark will play a big role in what exactly will happen in Sioux City. We feel confident in the 3 to 6 inch snowfall range echoed by the National Weather Service, but a minor shift will make for drastic changes in how the scenario plays out for Sioux City with exactly how much precipitation will come as rain vs. snow. Please be cautious!



This snow is going to be of the heavy/wet variety so don’t push yourself too hard on snow removal. Take breaks and be safe as you’re shoveling or snowblowing the driveway.



Stay with KCAU 9 News as we bring you coverage throughout the weekend. You can also stay up-to-date with our free KCAU 9 Weather App available for Android and Apple devices.