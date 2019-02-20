Winter Storm Recap February 19th & 20th

Winter Storm Warnings and Winter Weather Advisories were issued by the National Weather Service for a brief, but potent snow system that dropped significant accumulations in Siouxland beginning Tuesday afternoon and clearing the region on Wednesday afternoon. Snowfall rates spiked at over 1 inch per hour during the early morning hours of Wednesday. Thankfully, the wind was held in check at under 15 MPH as the snow fell which limited some of the blowing & drifting potential. Even still, numerous school closings and cancellations happened due to the quick burst of heavy snow which had an impact on road conditions.



Here’s a listing by state of the snow reports we’ve received…



Iowa

Sibley – 10.0″

Lawton – 9.0″

Sioux Center – 8.0″

Sheldon – 7.0″

Spencer – 7.0″

Sloan – 7.0″

Morningside neighborhood of Sioux City – 7.0″

Hospers – 6.8″

Storm Lake – 6.5″

Peterson – 6.0″

Cleghorn – 6.0″

Akron – 5.8″

Northside of Sioux City – 5.0″

Remsen – 4.7″

Sioux Gateway Airport Sioux City – 4.6″ (Official National Weather Service Total)

Little Sioux – 4.0″



Nebraska

Norfolk – 12.0″

Laurel – 11.0″

Emerson – 9.0″

Stanton – 7.9″

Pilger – 7.9″

Bloomfield – 7.8″

Pender – 7.3″

West Point – 5.0″

Omaha – 4.5″

Verdel – 4.3″



South Dakota

Sioux Falls – 8.8″

Hurley – 7.3″

Vermillion – 7.0″

Tyndall – 5.5″

Yankton – 5.0″

Chamberlain – 3.0″



This new round of snow pushes Sioux City up to 15.1″ for the month of February and we’ve shrunk our seasonal snow deficit dramatically over the past few days.



Quiet weather will be taking over for tonight and a decent Thursday is coming our way with sunshine and a high temperature near the freezing mark. More snow is possible this weekend, so stay with KCAU 9 as we evaluate the next system over the coming days.