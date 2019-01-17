Winter Storm Moving In Friday

A storm system will serve up moderate to heavy snow accumulations on Friday. The timeframe is approximately 6 AM Friday morning through Midnight.



A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued throughout all of northeast Nebraska while also including Plymouth, Woodbury, Monona, and Harrison counties in Iowa plus Union, Clay, and Yankton counties in South Dakota. Within this area, 3 to 6 inches of snow will be common. Travel will be difficult – especially once the wind cranks up later in the afternoon with gusts peaking between 25 and 30 MPH. Slow down and give vehicles around you space.



Meanwhile, a Winter Storm Warning has been issued toward Sioux Falls and includes the remainder of our northwest Iowa counties. This is where higher totals of 6 to 8 inches are more likely to occur with the possibility of isolated totals near 9 inches. Travel will be especially hazardous within the Winter Storm Warning area and after dark, it may become impossible to get around due to white out conditions.



Early Saturday morning the snow will completely end and travel conditions will improve past sunrise. Saturday will be a bitterly cold day with a high temperature between 10° and 15°. Overnight lows into Sunday will drop below zero and wind chills will sink to about -20°.



Martin Luther King Jr. Day is coming up next Monday when there’s another chance of snow showers in our future. Temperatures will stick below freezing in the extended forecast, so this fresh snow is likely to stick around for a while.



