Winter storm moves in today

The winter storm is moving through today, bringing moderate to heavy snow at times, and some breezes around 10-15mph.

With cold temperatures throughout the day, the snow is expected to be light and fluffy here in the Sioux City metro area, bringing the potential for some blowing snow and reduced visibility.

The snow is already falling in parts of northern and western Siouxland, and Sioux City can expect to start seeing snow around 9-11am this morning.

Once the snow starts, we will be seeing quite a lot of it throughout the rest of the day.

Snow will taper off here in the evening hours, and other than a few flurries early overnight, we will end up drying out.

Overall, it looks like the Sioux City metro area could see around 2-5 inches of snow, and this mornings latest models have us trending on the lower side of that range, but there is still the potential to see upwards of 5 inches or so.

Eastern and northeastern Siouxland, where the winter storm warnings are in effect, we could be seeing upwards of 5 to 8 inches of snow. Moving out west however, NW Nebraska is only expecting to pick up around 1-3 inches, with 4 or 5 inches possible as you get closer to the border.

Saturday the sunshine returns, and we have very cold temperatures sneaking into the area.

Chilly conditions continue through Sunday as well before a nice MLK day with temperatures in the low 30’s.

Another chance for some light snow still lives Monday night into Tuesday, but as of right now, that is looking like there is a low chance to see a lot of snow with this one.

Partly cloudy skies take over next Wednesday and Thursday, but temperatures remain about 5-10 degrees below our average.

Austin Kopnitsky – Morning Meterologist, KCAU 9 News