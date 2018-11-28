Winter Storm Expected This Weekend

The National Weather Service has put out a Winter Storm Watch effective for much of Siouxland. The Watch will begin at 6 PM on Friday evening and last through Noon on Sunday.

A storm system will gather strength in the central plains on Friday afternoon and bring some rain showers into our region by Friday evening. We’ll have a transition into mixed precipitation and eventually snow – that change over should occur early Saturday morning.



The heaviest snow is likely to come down on Saturday morning and continue into the afternoon. During this time, the wind is also going to be a major factor with gusts coming in excess of 30 MPH from the northeast. With the combination of heavy wet snow and wind, visibility may drop near zero at times and travel is likely to be extremely hazardous.



At this point, there remains significant fluctuation in exactly how much snow will happen. The National Weather Service is targeting a range between 5 and 10 inches for our region. Given a daytime high temperature in the mid 30s, some of the snow will melt over the course of the day. This snow will be of the very slushy/wet variety as it stacks up on surfaces. We’re projecting between 3 and 6 inches of snow to fall in Sioux City, but stay tuned for updates as we continue to bring you the latest information on KCAU 9 News.



