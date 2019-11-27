Winter storm causing holiday travel delays

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU)-Cities all over Siouxland have declared snow emergencies and as the snow continues to fall throughout the evening.

It may be causing issues for your thanksgiving travel plans whether you are flying or driving.

“I woke up this morning to an alarm on my phone saying my flight had been canceled,” said Sarah Hausmann a holiday traveler.

Its a headache many siouxlanders are facing this week as they try to figure out how to get to their family in time for thanksgiving.

“Just the frustration and worrying about whether my flight is going to get canceled out of Sioux City also what do I do along with everyone else who’s flight has been canceled,” said Hausmann.

Sioux City Gateway Airport Manager John Backer says if you have an issue with your flight speak with the airline directly to figure out another option.

“You know whether it’s a delayed trip or you get rerouted through a different connection they will definitely take care of you,” said Backer.

But for those hitting the road, this thanksgiving it’s all up to you to figure out the best routes to take to make it where you need to go this holiday.

“I’m not too worried about it. Road crews are always good when clearing off the roads. Yeah, it might be a few hours you don’t want to drive but by in large just get out and drive safe,” said Rick Clark a holiday traveler.

State officials are warning travelers to be prepared before heading out on the road this week hoping to make sure everyone makes it to their family safely.

“Make sure to have a full tank of gas and if possible have some blankets and some candles in the car if there is an emergency. I can sit there for a while,” said Clark.

This winter weather means some extra effort to make it to your family this Thanksgiving, but many siouxlanders say its all worth it.

“The holidays are very important to me. My daughter lives in Texas with four grandchildren so I don’t get a lot of opportunities to go see her so I’m grateful I get to spend this holiday with her,” said Hausmann.

The Iowa Department of Transportation says if you are traveling on the roadways you can stay up to date with road conditions by looking up 511.