Winter Storm Arrives Late Sunday

A winter storm packing freezing rain and snow will move into Siouxland late Sunday and intensify Monday. Very slick roads and sidewalks can be expected through the day Monday. A WINTER STORM WATCH will be in effect from 12 PM Sunday through all of Monday.

In the meantime, look for mostly sunny skies and a warmer high of 30 Saturday.

Sunday will start off quiet enough in the morning, but by late afternoon and evening, a light mix of freezing drizzle and snow will arrive from south to north. This will become freezing rain and accumulating snow by Monday morning. The icy mix will continue until late Monday or possibly very early Tuesday morning.

How much to expect? Areas north and west of Sioux City will mostly receive 1-3″ of snow and 0.1″-0.3″ ice. Sioux City, Norfolk, Wayne, Le Mars, Cherokee, and Spencer will see around 0.3-0.4″ ice and about 1-2″ of snow. Locations east and south of Sioux City will generally see less than 1″ of snow and 0.2″ to 0.3″ of ice. Some ice accumulation may cause problems with trees and power lines. This is a dangerous storm, with the potential for difficult to impossible travel conditions at times Monday as well as scattered power outages. Make a plan now for what to do if you lose power.

There is a silver lining, though: Next Wednesday through Friday will finally bring a break from the cold weather. Highs will be in the 40s during those days.

KCAU 9 will provide continually updated forecasts throughout the weekend.