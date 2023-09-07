SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — For the month of August, rainfall in the Missouri River Basin was above normal. However, dry conditions over the previous years have caused storage in the reservoir to remain lower than normal.

According to a release, based on the September 1 system storage, winter releases from Gavins Point Dam will be 13,000 cubic feet per second (cfs), which is slightly above the minimum rate of 12,000 cfs.

“Rainfall in the month of August provided some welcome inflow into the upper Missouri Basin Reversvoir System,” said Cheif of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers’ Missouri River Basin Water Management Division John Remus. “Several precipitation events occurred during the month, with some areas receiving 400% of normal rainfall. Despite this fact, drought conditions continue, and are predicted to persist and expand throughout the basin in the coming months.”

The release states that the August runoff was 1.7 million acre-feet (MAF), which is 121% average above Sioux City. The 2023 forecast for the upper Basin is 29,1 MAF, 113% of the average. The average annual runoff for the Uuper basin is 25.7 MAF.

The total volume of water stored in the system was 55.5 MAF as of September 1, which is 0.6 MAF below the base of the system’s flood control zone, according to the release. System storage is expected to decline through the fall. Updated studies indicate that the system storage is expected to be 3.7 MAP below the base of flood control at the start of the 2024 runoff season.

Gavins Point releases will be set to provide flow support at a level of 1,500 cfs below full service at all four target locations in Sioux City, Omaha, Nebraska City, and Kansas City. The release noted that flow targets may be missed to conserve water if there is no commercial navigation as needed. Season support will end on December 1 at the mouth of the Missouri River.

In anticipation of low winter releases, letters will be sent to water users below Gavins Point to ensure they are aware of planned releases. Releases will be at least 12,000 cfs in accordance with the Maser Manual.

For updates on reservoir system operations, there are monthly Water Management conference calls. Each call is recorded and can be found here.

Reservoir Forecasts are as follows:

Gavins Point Dam

Average releases past month – 30,900 cfs

Current release rate – 34,500 cfs (as of September 5)

Forecast release rate – 34,800 cfs (month of September)

End-of-August reservoir level – 1206.3 feet

Forecast end-of-September reservoir level – 1207.5 feet

Notes: Releases will be adjusted as necessary to meet all downstream navigation targets.

Fort Randall Dam

Average releases past month – 28,800 cfs

End-of-August reservoir level – 1354.6 feet

Forecast end-of-September reservoir level – 1353.6 feet

Notes: Releases will be adjusted as necessary to maintain the desired reservoir elevation at Gavins Point.

Big Bend Dam

Average releases past month – 28,300 cfs

Forecast average release rate – 31,200 cfs

Forecast reservoir level – 1420.7 feet

Oahe Dam

Average releases past month – 27,900 cfs

Forecast average release rate – 31,900 cfs

End-of-August reservoir level – 1602.8 feet

Forecast end-of-September reservoir level – 1600.3 feet

Garrison Dam

Average releases past month – 22,100 cfs

Current release rate – 22,000 cfs

Forecast average release rate – reduce to 17,000 cfs by mid-September

End-of-August reservoir level – 1841.4 feet

Forecast end-of-September reservoir level – 1840.6 feet

Fort Peck Dam

Average releases past month – 7,800 cfs

Current release rate – 7,500 cfs

Forecast average release rate – 7,500

End-of-August reservoir level – 2229.4 feet

Forecast end-of-September reservoir level – 2228.4 feet