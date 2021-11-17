Winter is coming; Sioux City crews put finishing touches on road construction

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — As the winter months roll in many outdoor activities come to a close.

Construction season is almost over as crews work to open streets back up for the winter by putting the finishing touches on paving projects, some delays have happened over the summer due to supply issues, but crews have been able to work around many with the dry weather this year.

Gordon Phair with the City of Sioux City said the streets will be open on December 1.

“They will be buttoned up for traffic and people to get to their homes for winter, whether winter starts on December 1 or December 25, that remains to be seen,” said Phair.

One project that will continue through the winter is the removal of several stop lights on Hamilton Boulevard.