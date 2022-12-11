SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Families at the Dorothy Pecaut Nature Center experienced nature both inside and outside on Saturday.

The annual Winter Fun Day brought kids the opportunity to pet real animals, roast marshmallows, and practice their aim with slingshots.

Volunteer with the nature center Carly West told KCAU 9 that this event is a great way for kids to learn more about local wildlife.

“Just as the years have gone on, we’ve invited artists to come and we’ve tried to include more outdoor activities to get people to try something outdoors in the winter,” said West.

This event started 20 years ago and on Saturday the event brought 150 people together to submerge themselves in the great outdoors.