SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — The Iowa Department of Natural Resources will release rainbow trout in 10 locations across Iowa, according to a press release.

This is a family-friendly event where children can have an opportunity to catch their first fish. This is a time-sensitive event as the rainbow trout will be in areas that would not be supported during warmer months.

The event starts Jan.13.

The program is supported by the sales of the trout fee. Anglers need to have a valid fishing license and pay the trout fee to fish for or possess trout.

The daily limit is five trout per licensed angler with a possession limit of 10. Children age 15 or younger can fish for trout with a properly licensed adult, but they must limit their catch to one daily limit.

Winter trout stocking events are dependent on favorable weather and safe ice conditions. Check the DNR Trout Fishing website for possible changes to the schedule.

2024 Winter Community Trout Stocking Schedule

Jan. 13, Bacon Creek Lake, Sioux City, at 1:30 p.m.

Jan. 13, Blue Pit, Mason City, at 11 a.m.

Jan. 19, Big Lake, Council Bluffs, at 3 p.m.

Jan. 19, Moorland Pond, Fort Dodge, at Noon

Jan. 27, Lake Petocka, Bondurant, at Noon

Feb. 3, Ada Hayden Heritage Park Lake, Ames, at Noon

Feb. 3, Triumph Park West and East, Waukee, at Noon

Feb. 10, Terra Lake, Johnston, at Noon

Feb. 10, Scharnberg Pond, Spencer, at Noon