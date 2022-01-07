(KCAU) — The Iowa Department of Natural Resources has turned on the winter aeration systems at three different lakes in northwest Iowa.

The lakes involved are Center Lake and Silver Lake in Dickinson County and Ingham Lake in Emmet County.

The aerators are designed to keep fish alive during the winter months, a time when oxygen levels fall low in lakes.

Oxygen is not injected into the water, but instead, there is an exchange of oxygen when the air hits open water. The aerators create open areas where fish can go when oxygen levels begin to run low.

Areas near the aeration holes are marked with thin ice perimeter signs. Lake users should avoid open water around the aerators and should keep in mind that unsafe ice will vary depending on the weather.

The DNR also issues a reminder to check ice conditions before you venture away from the shoreline.