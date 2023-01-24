WAYNE COUNTY, Neb. (KCAU) — A teacher out of Winside Public School was arrested over the weekend.

The Wayne County Sheriff’s Office posted on their Facebook page saying the department was alerted of a sexual relationship between a Winside Public School teacher and a student. An investigation into the allegation resulted in Cali Heikes, 25, of Winside, Nebraska, being arrested on Sunday.

The Winside Public School website shows that there is a Cali Heikes on the teaching staff. She teaches junior and senior high school.

Heikes was held in the Antelope County Jail until her court hearing Monday. She posted bond and was released, the sheriff’s office said.

KCAU 9 has reached out to the school but has not heard back at the time of publishing.

The sheriff’s office said the investigation is currently ongoing and no other information will be released at this time.

Superintendent Andrew Offner sent a statement to KCAU 9 regarding the incident.

The school district is unaware of the exact nature of the criminal charges. The administration took immediate action to place the employee on administrative leave. The employee has resigned, and the board will act on that resignation at its next meeting. Andrew Offner, Superintendent of Winside Public Schools

Offner added that anyone with questions related to the arrest or investigation can contact law enforcement.