Winnevegas hosts Last Bear Moon Powwow

WINNEBAGO, Nebraska (KCAU) – The Winnevegas Casino Resort hosted the second annual Last Bear Moon Powwow celebration Saturday.

The Winnebago Tribe of Nebraska put together the grand winter celebration to bring cultural awareness to both the Native American community, and the wider Siouxland community.

“There’s going to be Mesquaki here, Sac and Fox, Pod Wadi, Otcho Missourian, they’re coming from everywhere,” Mayan Beltran with the Winnavegas Casino Resort said.

For over a hundred years, Native American tribal members have held powwows like this one.

“It’s to honor our warriors, our protectors of our tribe, so this is kind of a remembrance of doing that,” Beltran said.

“It’s just a way to come together and express ourselves through the songs, dancing, and artwork,” John Snowball with the Winnebago Tribe of Nebraska said.

The celebration attracted 2,000 singers, dancers, and vendors both nationally and internationally.

“There’s going to be many different styles of dancers from kids all the way up to elders, and there’s going to be probably ten different styles of dances going on today,” Beltran said.

Each tribal member has their own unique brightly colored feathers, jewels, and bells on their ceremonial attire.

“You’re going to see certain designs that go with certain tribes, but it’s mainly an expression of who the dancer is and the singer is on what you hear and see,” Snowball said.

Most importantly, it’s an opportunity to bring together family, friends, and relatives from other tribal nations.

“Come together. Share the songs, share the dace, share the artwork, and meeting our old friends and make new ones,” Snowball said.

Officials with the Winnavegas Casino Resort tell KCAU 9 News they hope to make the Last Bear Moon celebration an annual tradition. The dates for next year would be the last weekend in February.