WinnaVegas Casino closes in line with Iowa disaster emergency plan

SLOAN, Iowa (KCAU) – WinnaVegas Casino Resort announced Tuesday that the casino and hotel will close effective 12 p.m. March 17 through 12 p.m. March 31 in line with the State of Public Health Disaster Emergency issues by Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds.

WinnaVegas General Manager Mayan Beltran said they’ve been planning ahead for this event to happen.

“Our number one priority is the safety and well-being of our staff, casino patrons, and hotel guests,” Beltran said. “Since the outbreak occurred, we’ve been diligent about cleaning and sterilizing the property above and beyond our normal cleaning protocol.”

The Casino-Resort will close for a minimum of two weeks and will continue deep-cleaning and sterilization of the entire property.

Casino management said they will utilize social media and their website to communicate and inform the public on any new developments regarding the reopening of the Casino Resort.

