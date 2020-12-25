Winners take home new jewelry for Salvation Army’s ‘Ring for Bling’ event

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — The Salvation Army of Siouxland drew and called winners Thursday for their ‘Ring for Bling’ contest.

Volunteers spent two hours ringing a bell for the Red Kettle Campaign. They then got their names thrown into a drawing.

10 lucky winners got to take home some beautiful jewelry.

“We so appreciate our bell ringers who are willing to go out, stand in the cold for hours. Some of them are out there eight hours the whole day and so this is a way we can give back and just so our appreciation to them for making it possible for us to raise money that we can use to help people in need throughout the year.” says Captain Chris Clarke of the Salvation Army

The jewelry was donated by Riddle’s Jewlry.