SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — For 29 years, the Festival of Trees in Sioux City has brought light to local non-profits.

The main floor of the Ho-Chunk Centre has been lined with some of Siouxland’s best-designed holiday decor.

Over 70 items including trees, wreaths, and even paintings will all be auctioned off for this year’s non-profit The Siouxland Foster Closet. The auction typically raises around $20,000 for recipients, going a long way for local non-profits.

“Warms my heart to be able to be a part of this. This started out as a project for the Sioux City JC’s and when that folded, we continued this on and want to keep bringing this back to the community so it’s something we can all enjoy,” said Dr. Tom Molstad with the Festival of Trees.

The items were judged by KCAU’s very own Tim Seaman and Bruce Miller from the Sioux City Journal. And the results from the judging came on Sunday night.

Below is the list of this year’s winners.

– Best Children’s Theme – Siouxland Autism Support Group

– Best Wreath – Country Crossroads Decorative Painters

– Best Traditional Tree – Siouxland Samplers Quilt Guild

– Best Non-Traditional Tree – Sweetwater Cafe & Pony Express Stores

– Best Non-Traditional Item – Jane O’Brien

– Best Overall – The Sioux City Railroad Museum

The trees will continue to be on display at the Ho-Chunk Centre until December 1 when a live auction for the trees will take place.