Winners for 11th annual Innovation Market announced Friday

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – The Sioux City Growth Organization announced the winners of the 11th annual Innovation Market of 2021. The placements and allocated prize money are as follows:

First Place: Nicki Werner of Jefferson Beer Supply receives $5,000

Second Place: Jessica Hammond of Brutal Doodles receives $2,500

Third Place: Thomas Ritchie of Yours Truly Gift Box receives $1,000

These place winners were among the top finalists at the Innovation Market event open to the public on May 4, 2021. The 21 ideas submitted were displayed anonymously, and the four ideas that received the most votes were invited to pitch their business ideas to the members of Sioux City Growth Organization at a June 9 event.

The prize money awarded to the winners will help owners with expenses as they prepare to launch or grow their business. It is provided by Sioux City Growth Organization, in cooperation with several key sponsors including, the City of Sioux City, Downtown Partners, The Siouxland Initiative, Iowa’s West Coast Initiative, and several local businesses.

“After the impact of COVID-19 on many small businesses, we were extremely excited that we were able to hold Innovation Market this year’”, remarked Kaylee Betterton, Sioux City Growth Organization board member and event organizer.

“I think it was more important than ever that we as the Siouxland

community show our support for these local entrepreneurs”.

“We have many past winners that are now successful businesses in Siouxland. It is really an honor for us to be a part of their story, and we absolutely could not do it without the support of our event sponsors”, said Emily Vondrak, Sioux City Growth Organization president.