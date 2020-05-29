Winnebago confirms 6 new COVID-19 cases

WINNEBAGO, Neb. (KCAU) – The Winnebago Comprehensive Healthcare System has confirmed six more cases of COVID-19 in Winnebago.

The healthcare system is comprised of the Winnebago Public Health Department (WPHD) and Twelve Clans Unity Hospital (TCUH).

The Winnebago Reservation now tallies 25 positive cases of COVID-19. That total includes eight individuals who have recovered. There has been one death.

According to the WPHD, the six patients that tested positive were all symptomatic but reported in good condition. Those patients are currently recovering at home and in isolation.

The WPHD continues to monitor and notify any potential contacts of all positive cases. To protect the privacy of the patients, no other details will be released at this time.