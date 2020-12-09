Winnebago Tribe works to keep COVID-19 at bay

WINNEBAGO, Neb. (KCAU) – When the pandemic first hit Siouxland, tribal communities were some of the first to implement health mandates, like curfews.

Tribal members said the move was an effort to protect the elderly in their community.

“One of the first things that the tribe did was to implement a mask mandate. So that was early on in the pandemic. The tribe also implemented a curfew,” Danelle Smith, the CEO of the Winnebago Comprehensive Healthcare System.

She said the curfew remains in effect today starting at 10 p.m. It helps reinforce the need for people to stay home and not socialize as much as possible.

But at the same time, mandates, like a curfew and limited gatherings, can be isolating, causing additional issues for some tribal members.

“It’s developed a high stress environment in our community,” Winnebago tribal member Aaron LaPointe said.

He said the pandemic has taken a toll on the community and its many traditions.

“From a traditional standpoint in the community and as a tribe, a lot of times our elders are the people that we cater too, that come to our Thanksgiving, we spend time with them. They share stories with us. But, we didn’t get to do that this year because a lot of our elders are high-risk, and we want to protect them,” said LaPointe.

LaPointe said many traditional activities have been put on hold, but he said he’s grateful the tribe is putting forth different efforts to help ease the stress.

“If somebody’s unable to isolate or quarantine in their home, the tribal has made available a pretty robust quarantine and isolation housing program. So we do have places for people to go if they need a place to stay that’s not in their own home,” Smith said.

Smith adds the tribe is also using existing facilities like dorms at Little Priest Tribal College to house people exposed to COVID.

Winnebago’s travel ban was lifted in November, but a mask mandate and curfew remains in place.